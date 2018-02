Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr said on Sunday, February 18, 2018 that how fans remember his father's career would have been completely if he had never won a Daytona 500. Dale Jr knew first had the pressure and stress that not winning had had on Dale Sr before he finally won. Dale Jr was fortunate to win a Daytona 500 early in his career and then duplicate it with a win eight years later. Dale Earnhardt Sr won a Daytona 500 which had fans, opposing team's and crew members standing in applause.