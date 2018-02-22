Second place in his first Daytona 500 doesn’t mean Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., left, will be a Top 10 driver all year long, but it’s an impressive start.
Second place in his first Daytona 500 doesn’t mean Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., left, will be a Top 10 driver all year long, but it’s an impressive start. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP
Second place in his first Daytona 500 doesn’t mean Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., left, will be a Top 10 driver all year long, but it’s an impressive start. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

ThatsRacin

NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway: What you need to know

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

February 22, 2018 09:01 AM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Distance: 325 laps, or 500.5 miles.

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile, quadoval in Hampton, Georgia.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

TV: FOX.

Radio: PRN.

Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.

Also this week: Rinnai 250, Xfinity Series, Atlanta Motor Speedway, 2 p.m., Saturday, FS1.

Worth mentioning: The track is scheduled to be repaved after this weekend’s race for the first time since a 1997 reconfiguration.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Austin Dillon: His second career Cup win came in the Daytona 500, and his spot in the 2018 playoffs is secure.

Bubba Wallace: Second place in his first Daytona 500 doesn’t mean he’ll be a Top 10 driver all year long, but it’s an impressive start.

NOT

Jimmie Johnson: He crashed three cars in three races at Daytona and finished 38th in the 500 – just finishing at Atlanta is a priority.

Kyle Busch: He took damage early in the 500 and could never get himself all the way back in contention.

Brendan Marks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bubba Wallace's take on Denny Hamlin claiming a flat tire at the line

View More Video