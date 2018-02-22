NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway: What you need to know

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Distance: 325 laps, or 500.5 miles.
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile, quadoval in Hampton, Georgia.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday.
TV: FOX.
Radio: PRN.
Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.
Also this week: Rinnai 250, Xfinity Series, Atlanta Motor Speedway, 2 p.m., Saturday, FS1.
Worth mentioning: The track is scheduled to be repaved after this weekend’s race for the first time since a 1997 reconfiguration.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Austin Dillon: His second career Cup win came in the Daytona 500, and his spot in the 2018 playoffs is secure.
Bubba Wallace: Second place in his first Daytona 500 doesn’t mean he’ll be a Top 10 driver all year long, but it’s an impressive start.
NOT
Jimmie Johnson: He crashed three cars in three races at Daytona and finished 38th in the 500 – just finishing at Atlanta is a priority.
Kyle Busch: He took damage early in the 500 and could never get himself all the way back in contention.
