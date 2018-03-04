Several team owners and executives were present Sunday when Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that Alsco will sponsor the May 26 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte.
Several team owners and executives were present Sunday when Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that Alsco will sponsor the May 26 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte. Charlotte Motor Speedway
Several team owners and executives were present Sunday when Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that Alsco will sponsor the May 26 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte. Charlotte Motor Speedway

ThatsRacin

Want to go to May NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway? Look out for a new name

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

March 04, 2018 08:35 PM

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts two weekends of NASCAR activity in May, but one of those races will be under a different name than in the past.

On Sunday, CMS announced that Alsco, a linen and uniform rental company, will be the new sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 26, the same weekend as the Coca-Cola 600. Alsco becomes the sponsor instead of Hisense, which has sponsored the race since 2015, for the 40th anniversary of this Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Alsco’s partnership with the speedway is proof that this world-class company is committed to supporting our thrilling, action-packed events,” Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s executive vice president, said in a release.

Alsco also sponsors an Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway, making it one of just two companies to sponsor multiple Xfinity races.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ryan Blaney won the race, previously called the Hisense 4K TV 300, in 2017. Kyle Busch, who has won five times, is the winningest all-time driver in this race.

Tickets are still available for the Alsco 300 and Coca-Cola 600 at charlottemotorspeedway.com.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bubba Wallace's take on Denny Hamlin claiming a flat tire at the line

View More Video