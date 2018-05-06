NASCAR Cup Series | Results and 3 takeaways from Sunday’s race at Dover

Kevin Harvick won the AAA 400 Drive for Autism on Sunday, his fourth win of the season, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway:
1. No letting up from Harvick …
What else is there to say, really? It’s his fourth win of the season and we’re less than a third of the way into the season. He swept the stages as a bonus. Harvick sits at third in the points standings after this win, and it would take a collapse for the ages for him not to make at least the second round of the playoffs. The thing to watch now will be if Harvick can post more wins than his five in 2014 … the same year he won his only Cup Series championship.
2. … or his teammates, for that matter
Harvick is clearly the front-runner at Stewart-Haas Racing, but his teammates are certainly capable of making their own noise. Clint Bowyer finished second to move to fourth in the points standings. Kurt Busch came in fifth and moved to sixth, and Aric Almirola ended up 11th, which is where he currently sits on the leaderboard. Having all four drivers from a single team make the playoffs is one thing, but for all four to have the capability to make a postseason run? That just speaks to how far and ahead SHR is right now.
3. Same ol’, same ol’ from everyone else
As the crew at SHR continues to impress, the rest of the field fell into place, as is becoming the standard. Martin Truex Jr. (fourth), Brad Keselowski (sixth), Denny Hamlin (seventh), Ryan Blaney (eighth) — the top tier of drivers continues to solidify race by race. Of course anything can happen over the rest of the season, and the fringe playoff spots will not be determined until likely the last week, but other than that? About a third of the way into the year, we know (mostly) which drivers have the goods to make the playoffs and which ones don’t. Few things are a surprise results-wise now … but that can change in an instant.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
AAA 400 Drive for Autism
The full race results, from the Associated Press:
Sunday
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1 mile
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400.
2. (12) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 400.
3. (7) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 400.
4. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 400.
5. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 400.
6. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400.
7. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400.
8. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400.
9. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 400.
10. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400.
11. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400.
12. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400.
13. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 400.
14. (17) William Byron, Chevrolet, 399.
15. (5) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 399.
16. (23) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 399.
17. (25) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 399.
18. (11) Erik Jones, Toyota, 399.
19. (22) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 398.
20. (16) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 398.
21. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 397.
22. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397.
23. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 397.
24. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396.
25. (26) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 396.
26. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 395.
27. (32) David Ragan, Ford, 395.
28. (31) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 393.
29. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 392.
30. (35) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 386.
31. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 385.
32. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 382.
33. (21) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 377.
34. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 354.
35. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Drivetrain, 271.
36. (37) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Accident, 244.
37. (36) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, Accident, 144.
38. (38) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, Engine, 20.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.044 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 28 minutes, 37 seconds. Margin of Victory: 7.450 seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 48 laps.
Lead Changes: 17 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K. Harvick 1-21; A. Bowman 22-47; B. Keselowski 48-107; K. Harvick 108-121; B. Keselowski 122; K. Harvick 123-153; B. Keselowski 154-199; K. Harvick 200-242; B. Keselowski 243; K. Harvick 244-272; R. Stenhouse Jr. 273-295; C. Bowyer 296; R. Stenhouse Jr. 297; C. Bowyer 298-321; J. Logano 322; C. Bowyer 323-337; K. Harvick 338-400.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Harvick 6 times for 201 laps; B. Keselowski 4 times for 108 laps; C. Bowyer 3 times for 40 laps; A. Bowman 1 time for 26 laps; R. Stenhouse Jr. 2 times for 24 laps; J. Logano 1 time for 1 lap.
Comments