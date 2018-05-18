NASCAR continues to work despite rain ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race

Despite the rain on Friday, May 18, 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup team's and drivers continued to work and linger in the garage area.
Jeff Siner
Dale Jr: I made peace with Daytona a long time ago

ThatsRacin

Dale Jr: I made peace with Daytona a long time ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says that he made peace with Daytona International Speedway a long time ago. Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away 17 years ago in a wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001. Dale Jr recognizes how special Daytona Internationa