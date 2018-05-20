Kevin Harvick: Kids think the NASCAR All-Star Race trophy is out of the movies

Kevin Harvick won the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Harvick says that all the kids think the trophy is Lightning McQueen's Piston Cup from the "Cars" movies.
Dale Jr: I made peace with Daytona a long time ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says that he made peace with Daytona International Speedway a long time ago. Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away 17 years ago in a wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001. Dale Jr recognizes how special Daytona Internationa