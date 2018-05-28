Kyle Busch wins the Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch wins the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Jeff Siner
