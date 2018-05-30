Cancer has returned, spread for former NASCAR driver John Andretti

FILE - In this May 18, 2017, file photo, former race car driver John Andretti talks about his battle with colon cancer during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Andretti is back in the garage after having his spleen and gall bladder removed last month. The former NASACAR and IndyCar driver returned to the team’s Indianapolis headquarters, Indy television station WTHR reported. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)