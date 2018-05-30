Cancer has returned, spread for former NASCAR driver John Andretti

Former NASCAR driver John Andretti, the nephew of racing legend and cultural icon Mario Andretti, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that his cancer has not only returned, but spread.
Andretti, 55, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in January 2017, but the cancer then spread to his liver. Andretti finished undergoing chemotherapy in November.
"Following my 6 month scans last week," Andretti tweeted, "we received the news that the cancer has returned & spread to other areas. We are in the process of evaluating our options of treatment. Although this is a difficult time for us, your continued prayers & support are very important to us."
Andretti competed in 393 NASCAR Cup Series races from 1993 to 2010, earning two victories at Daytona in July 1997 and Martinsville in April 1999. In 1994, Andretti also became the first driver to compete in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. He finished 10th in the Indy 500 and 36th in the 600 in Charlotte.
Several notable figures from the racing community — including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Michael Waltrip, and Helio Castroneves — voiced their support for Andretti on Twitter.
