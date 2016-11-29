Gallery: Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry laughs with team personnel prior to the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles with two basketballs during his pregame warmup on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA. The Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry begins shooting from around the court during his pregame warmup on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA. The Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA. The Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stops to sign autographs for fans following his pregame warmup on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA. The Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center/right, battles for control of the ball with Minnesota Timberwolves Nemanja Bjelica, left, during second half action on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives to the basket for a shot as Minnesota Timberwolves Cole Aldrich, left and Ricky Rubio, right, look on during first half action on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, reaches out to slap hands with forward Kevin Durant, left, following second half play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives to the basket for a shot as Minnesota Timberwolves Gorgui Dieng, left and Ricky Rubio, right, look on during first half action on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, sits on the team's bench watching a free throw attempt during second half action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates a play during second half action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, laughs with team personnel prior to the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com