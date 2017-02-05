Bucks snap skid with 137-112 rout of Suns

Jason Kidd was pacing the sideline the entire game, directing and cajoling while trying to get his Milwaukee Bucks a much-needed victory.
And the Bucks did just that as they salvaged the final game of their three-game western swing with a 137-112 decision over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Milwaukee (22-28) snapped a five-game losing streak with a huge offensive outburst in the first half and a scrambling defense that kept the Suns guessing. The Bucks set a season high in points for a game, a quarter and a half.
Only a 3-point shooting display by Devin Booker kept the Suns close in the first half, but the Bucks took control for good with a balanced effort in the second half.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Six Bucks players reached double figures, including Mirza Teletovic (19 points), Jabari Parker (18) and John Henson (15).
Malcolm Brogdon had a big fourth-quarter showing to help the Bucks pull away and finished with 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Booker, who hit a buzzer-beating shot to down Sacramento on Friday night, led the Suns (16-35) with 31 points and Marquese Chriss added 27. But Booker had only four points in the second half.
Antetokounmpo hit 8 of 9 shots and had 18 points in the first quarter as the Bucks surged to a 45-25 lead. It was the most points scored by Milwaukee in a quarter this season.
The Bucks' 74 first-half points also were the most they have scored in a half this season, beating the mark of 73 against Washington set Dec. 23.
Booker single-handedly brought the Suns close as he scored 27 points in the second quarter. He made all five 3s he attempted and sank 9 of 11 shots in the quarter after being held scoreless in 10 first-quarter minutes.
The Bucks led at halftime, 74-66, and shot 65 percent from the field, making 28 of 43 attempts.
Antetokounmpo ended the half with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting.
Parker scored eight points in the first 8 minutes of the third quarter, including a one-handed dunk that drew gasps from the crowd.
The dunk gave the Bucks a 92-76 lead and forced a Suns timeout with 4:34 left in the quarter.
A 3-pointer by Chriss helped the Suns trim their deficit to 101-89 entering the final quarter.
Brogdon had two key steals in the fourth quarter and calmly hit a 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 116-95 lead with 7:14 remaining.
Reserves for both teams finished the game.
