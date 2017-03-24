Charles Barkley couldn’t believe how much Michael Jordan used to bet on golf

On the Dan Patrick radio show recently, Charles Barkley talked about playing golf with Michael Jordan.
“We’d be playing golf with certain people,” Barkley said, “we’d be playing a couple hundred dollars a hole, not too bad, and he’d be playing some guy for, like, a 100 thousand dollars....(I’d ask him) how much is that putt for? And he’s like ‘300 hundred thousand dollars,’ and I’m like, ‘Let me get out of your line.’ It’s crazy man.”
Barkley said he never understood why they were playing for so much money.
“I developed that problem a few years ago,” Barkley said. “I went to Vegas and won a million dollars. I probably won a million five times and probably lost a million 25 times. I developed this thing where I had to win a million, so I quit gambling for like two years, and I was talking to my close friends and I said, ‘I sure miss gambling.’ They said, ‘You should gamble, you just shouldn’t be an idiot.’....My friend says, ‘Dude, you’re just an idiot when you gamble. Like, you’ll be up 600 hundred thousand, and we’re like, Charles, quit, let’s go have fun,’ and then you lost that 600 and lose your credit. So now when I gamble, I just go have fun.”
