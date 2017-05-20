San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge(12) reacts after missing a shot as Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) gestures during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)
Basketball

May 20, 2017 11:52 PM

Social media reacts to another Golden State blowout in the NBA playoffs

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Another NBA conference final game, another blowout.

Golden State took a commanding 3-0 lead over San Antonio in the teams’ best-of-7 Western Conference final series Saturday night. Golden State won 120-108.

Golden State rallied to win Game One 113-111 after Spurs star Kawhi Leonard severely sprained his ankle. Since Leonard left, the series has been lopsided. Golden State won Game Two 136-100.

Not that the Eastern finals have been much better.

Cleveland has dominated in two easy wins over Boston, winning 117-104 and 130-86. And with Boston star Isaiah Thomas now out for the series (hip), the chances of that series becoming competitive, as the teams move to Cleveland for the next two games, are not great.

Interestingly, there were more playoff games decided by 10 points or more or 20 or more points in the 2016 playoffs than this year, but as we’ve arrived at the NBA’s version of the Final Four this May, with everybody watching, the basketball has been predictable, not exciting and uninspiring.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went off about what he felt was a disgusting display of basketball in Cleveland’s lopsided win Friday night.

So what did social media say after Stephen Curry and the boys ran through the Spurs again Saturday?

Let’s start with ESPN’s Darren Rovell, who sent this out to his nearly 2M Twitter followers

And finally, notable Spurs fan Skip Bayless still has his glass half-full

