Here’s what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wants to see more than Cavs-Warriors in the NBA Finals

The biggest storyline of the NBA season, by far, has really been about a question:
Will Golden State and Cleveland meet in the NBA Finals for a third straight season?
Well, after Golden State eliminated San Antonio in four games, and Cleveland moved to within one game of the Finals with a come-from-behind win over the Celtics Tuesday, the meeting most people have anticipated is about to come true.
But ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wants to see something more than just Cavs-Warriors.
He wants to see the players he feels are the two best in the world -- Kevin Durant and LeBron James -- going at each other in a mano e mano battle for basketball supremacy, basketball legacy and one of the most important NBA basketball championships in league history.
Watch.
We need to see @kingjames vs @KDTrey5! https://t.co/yISFx0FNg3— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 23, 2017
