LeBron James (right) and Kevin Durant appear on a collision course in the 2017 NBA Finals. (AP Photo/File)
LeBron James (right) and Kevin Durant appear on a collision course in the 2017 NBA Finals. (AP Photo/File) AP
LeBron James (right) and Kevin Durant appear on a collision course in the 2017 NBA Finals. (AP Photo/File) AP

Basketball

Here’s what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wants to see more than Cavs-Warriors in the NBA Finals

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

May 23, 2017 11:59 PM

The biggest storyline of the NBA season, by far, has really been about a question:

Will Golden State and Cleveland meet in the NBA Finals for a third straight season?

Well, after Golden State eliminated San Antonio in four games, and Cleveland moved to within one game of the Finals with a come-from-behind win over the Celtics Tuesday, the meeting most people have anticipated is about to come true.

LINK: Is Seth Curry a better shooter than brother Stephen? He says yes

But ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wants to see something more than just Cavs-Warriors.

He wants to see the players he feels are the two best in the world -- Kevin Durant and LeBron James -- going at each other in a mano e mano battle for basketball supremacy, basketball legacy and one of the most important NBA basketball championships in league history.

Watch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Derek Anderson: Steph Curry "over his skis" in pro golf tournament

Derek Anderson: Steph Curry 0:41

Derek Anderson: Steph Curry "over his skis" in pro golf tournament
LeBron James Jr. takes the court with dad watching 0:54

LeBron James Jr. takes the court with dad watching
Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams happy to be here 2:16

Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams happy to be here

View More Video