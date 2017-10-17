Mike Bianchi: Magic reboot again: Let's hope management gets it right this time

We have had "The Rebuild."
We have had "The Rebuild of the Rebuild."
And now, Orlando Magic fans, are you ready to begin Phase 3?
Are you ready for "The Rebuild of the Rebuilt Rebuild?"
Unfortunately, this is where we're at as we begin the 2017-18 NBA season with the Magic seemingly no closer to recovering from that long-ago Dwightmare than that day five years and four teams ago when Dwight Howard forced his way out of town.
Here's all you need to know as the Magic prepare for yet another uncertain season in which the playoffs are merely a distant dream: The most exciting new addition to this year's team stands about 5-foot-9, is skinny, non-athletic and 52 years old.
He is Jeff Weltman, the team's new president of basketball operations.
The bad news is that Weltman won't score a single point, pull down a single rebound or help the Magic win a single game this season. The good news is that he's not Rob Hennigan, the ousted kid GM who presided over the worst five-year stretch of losing in the history of the franchise.
We're not going to spend a lot of time in this column reviewing Hennigan's failures. Let's just leave it at this: Not only did he sacrifice the present by tanking entire seasons when he arrived; he mortgaged the future on his way out the door by signing non-starters (see Bismack Biyombo and D.J. Augustin) to cap-sapping contracts.
Weltman and his handpicked GM – 63-year-old Milwaukee Bucks architect John Hammond – at least know what they're doing. They have a combined 63 years of front-office experience and have been in the NBA since Hennigan was in grade school.
A good argument could be made that the Magic are worse now than when Hennigan took it over, which means Weltman's job is doubly difficult. Not only does he have to remake a roster bereft of star-quality NBA talent, he must somehow give a forlorn fan base something it hasn't had in years – faith that the franchise is in good hands and the capacity to once again believe in Magic.
Somebody wise once said:
"When the world says, 'Give up,'
Hope whispers, 'Try it one more time.' "
And, so, the Magic are trying yet again to get it right. And don't kid yourself, it's not going to happen immediately. In fact, I give the new management team credit for this: They're not selling fans on false hope and distorted dreams. They're not predicting some sort of miraculous jump from 29 wins a year ago to 50 this year. For the most part, they have avoided any preseason talk of postseason goals.
Making the playoffs would be great, but this season is more about Weltman and Hammond getting a chance to assess the current players on the roster and then deciding who the Magic should invest in moving forward. With Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon both in contract years, the Magic must decide if Hennigan's leftovers are worthy of a long-term investment.
"This has to be a year of evaluation," Weltman says. "We have to get to know the players, the dynamics and the whole situation. Teams are so much more than just stats and numbers. It's about the chemistry, the personalities, the way you carry yourself on and off the court. Those are the things that define winning teams and winning habits."
Added Magic coach Frank Vogel: "This is an evaluation and development type of year. We're going to evaluate the current roster without making any rash judgments. We've made some subtle moves to supplement our bench, but mainly this year is about developing and improving from within.
"For us to view ourselves as a playoff team, that's going to require a big jump. Typically, you don't see a really big jump when it's just from within, but that's the task in front of us."
Vogel's words don't exactly exude confidence and certainty, but they, at least, are the words of candidness and honesty.
The Magic have been rebuilding in some form or fashion for more than a half-decade and, still, team officials themselves don't have any idea when this perpetual remake will finally start to show some progress.
But, at least, the new management team seems to be much more competent and considerate than the old one.
And, so, we would like to make this humble request of Jeff Weltman:
Even if you don't know exactly where this franchise is headed, can you at least get there as quickly as possible?
