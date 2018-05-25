Joel Berry scores 21 points, four Tar Heels score in double figures in win over Notre Dame on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Basketball

Where UNC's Joel Berry will have his next NBA pre-draft workout

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

May 25, 2018 10:14 AM

The Kings' third pre-draft workout will include a star from the 2017 NCAA champions.

Former UNC guard Joel Berry, who graduated earlier this month, will be among six players working out for the Kings on Friday at the Golden 1 Center practice facility.

Berry, who's 6-0 and 195 pounds, averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a senior for the Tar Heels. Berry, along with current King and former UNC star forward Justin Jackson, were key in leading the Tar Heels in their 71-65 title win over Gonzaga in 2017.

USC guard Jordan McLaughlin, Queens University forward Todd Withers, Wyoming forward Hayden Dalton, Arizona center Dusan Ristic and Saint Mary's center Jock Landale also will workout Friday.

The Kings have yet to hold a workout for a candidate for their first-round pick, second overall. The Kings have one second-round pick, 36th overall.

Igokea (Bosnia and Herzegovina) forward Billy Preston was originally slated as part of the workout but has since been dropped from the list.

