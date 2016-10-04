Mavericks defeat Hornets, 95-88, in preseason opener

MAVERICKS 95, HORNETS 88
HORNETS: New center Roy Hibbert had 10 points and eight rebounds, going 8 for 10 from the free throw line. ... Frank Kaminsky got his second season started with 13 points and seven rebounds, though he shot just 4 of 12. ... Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, back from a shoulder injury, played 24 minutes and had eight points.
MAVERICKS: Harrison Barnes shot 1 for 10 for three points in his second game for Dallas after struggling for Golden State in the NBA Finals. ... Seth Curry scored 20 points, going 5 for 6 from 3-point range. He is 7 of 9 behind the arc in the preseason. ... Dirk Nowitzki, Deron Williams, Andrew Bogut and Devin Harris sat out.
UP NEXT: Charlotte (0-1) faces Boston on Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina. Dallas (1-1) plays Milwaukee on Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin.
