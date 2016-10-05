Kemba Walker practicing 3s

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said he understands the NBA decision to pull the league's all-star game from Charlotte, where he grew up. The move was made in response to state's adoption of policy deemed to be LGBTQ. He comments were made at the American Century Championship golf tournament.
The Charlotte Hornets re-signed power forward Marvin Williams, the last of five free agents to sign with the team since NBA's moratorium ended on July 7th. Williams met with local media on Monday at Time Warner Cable Arena.