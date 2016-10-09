Charlotte Hornets

October 9, 2016 12:00 AM

Charlotte Hornets, still winless, fall to Boston Celtics again

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Tyler Zeller scored 14 points as the Celtics beat the winless Hornets for the second time in three days.

Boston beat Charlotte 107-92 on Thursday in Greensboro.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 11 points and Frank Kaminsky had 10, though the starting forwards combined to shoot 8 for 28.

HORNETS: Kemba Walker had six points in 14½ minutes as he continues his recovery from offseason left knee surgery. ... Jeremy Lamb, like Walker a former University of Connecticut star, started and scored nine points. ... Christian Wood led Charlotte with 13 points.

CELTICS: Al Horford and Isaiah Thomas didn't play. ... Jordan Mickey led Boston with 16 points, going 8 for 10. ... Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 pick in the draft, shot 2 for 10, missing all four 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT: Charlotte (0-3) hosts Minnesota on Monday. Boston (2-1) visits Brooklyn on Thursday.

