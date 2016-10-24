Can Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb protect himself from plummeting playing time?

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Jeremy Lamb saw his performance and playing time tail off dramatically the second half of last season. Coach Steve Clifford likes what he’s seeing from Lamb this preseason.
“We went to lunch one day and I brought the stats from the first 27 games” last season, Clifford said. “His numbers were really good. Most anybody in this league can do that for three games or five games, but the trick is to do it for 82.
“My point is this: If you can play well for 27 games, then you can play well all year. It’s finding a way. He would tell you that not getting ready to play every night to having to get ready to play every night was a big adjustment.”
Clifford said he saw a dedication about Lamb’s offseason that is encouraging.
“He had a great summer. He worked hard on his game and hard on his body,” Clifford said. “The thing I like is he learned from last year. He never blamed anybody (else); he took responsibility for his play. I think he’s ready to have a good year.”
