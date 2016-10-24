Can Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller play in Wednesday’s season opener?

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller has been limited most of the past six months by a deep bruise in his right knee.
Zeller was able to practice Sunday and Monday without limitation or significant discomfort. If that continues, he should be available to play in Wednesday night’s season opener against the Bucks in Milwaukee.
“I felt good, which was encouraging,” Zeller said after Monday practice. “I was interested to see how I’d feel last night at this morning. It felt pretty good, so hopefully in another 24 hours (leaving for Milwaukee) I’ll be good.”
Zeller said he hasn’t had a problem maintaining conditioning with this injury.
“Fortunately, I’ve always been able to run pretty well,” Zeller said. “So it’s more the pounding in the post. I felt fairly good the last couple of days.”
