Hornets Gameday: at Miami Heat

8 p.m., American Airlines Arena
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Heat
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
17
2
G G. Dragic
16
6
G N. Batum
9
6
G D. Waiters
9
6
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
23
14
F J. Winslow
15
8
F M. Williams
13
10
F L. Babbitt
8
1
C R. Hibbert
15
9
C H. Whiteside
18
14
Matchup to Watch
Hassan Whiteside vs. Roy Hibbert: Whiteside’s interior defense was a huge factor in the Heat prevailing in the seven-game first-round playoff series against the Hornets last spring. Hibbert was brought in to provide a rim-protector to Charlotte.
Observations
▪ The Heat, like the Hornets, lost some major pieces to free agency. Dwyane Wade is now a Chicago Bull and Luol Deng is a Los Angeles Laker.
▪ Heat big man Josh McRoberts, who previously played for the Bobcats, has finally returned to full health after constant leg injuries.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets got a surprisingly strong game in Milwaukee Wednesday from center Cody Zeller, considering Zeller missed all seven preseason exhibitions with a knee bruise. Zeller finished with 15 points and three rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench.
▪ The Heat has won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the Hornets in Miami.
Did you know?
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has 400 career NBA coaching victories. Only Pat Riley has more among current or past Heat coaches.
Rick Bonnell
