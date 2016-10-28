Hornets Gameday: vs. Boston Celtics

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Celtics
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
G K. Walker
17
2
G I. Thomas
25
4.5
G N. Batum
9
6
G A. Bradley
16.5
4.5
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
23
14
F J. Crowder
17.5
5.5
F M. Williams
13
10
F A. Johnson
6.5
4
C R. Hibbert
15
9
C A. Horford
11
6
Matchup to Watch
Al Horford vs. Roy Hibbert: Horford’s shooting range will make Hibbert guard well outside the lane. This matchup could cause the Hornets to go small, to get a power forward matched with Horford.
Observations
▪ This is the Hornets’ first set of games on back-to-back nights this season. The Celtics were in Charlotte Friday after losing at Chicago Thursday night. The Hornets played at Miami Friday.
▪ The Celtics won both games in Charlotte last season after the Hornets won in Boston early in the season.
Tap-ins
▪ Hornets center Cody Zeller’s brother, Tyler, plays for the Celtics. Cody missed the two preseason exhibitions against the Celtics due to a knee bruise.
▪ Injuries to Kelly Olynyk (right shoulder) and Marcus Smart (left ankle sprain) have weakened the Celtics’ bench.
Did you know?
Last season, ex-Atlanta Hawk Horford was one of just five NBA players to compile at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 blocks.
Rick Bonnell
