Hornets Gameday: vs. Boston Celtics

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

Projected Starters

Hornets

Celtics

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

G K. Walker

17

2

G I. Thomas

25

4.5

G N. Batum

9

6

G A. Bradley

16.5

4.5

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

23

14

F J. Crowder

17.5

5.5

F M. Williams

13

10

F A. Johnson

6.5

4

C R. Hibbert

15

9

C A. Horford

11

6

Matchup to Watch

Al Horford vs. Roy Hibbert: Horford’s shooting range will make Hibbert guard well outside the lane. This matchup could cause the Hornets to go small, to get a power forward matched with Horford.

Observations

▪  This is the Hornets’ first set of games on back-to-back nights this season. The Celtics were in Charlotte Friday after losing at Chicago Thursday night. The Hornets played at Miami Friday.

▪  The Celtics won both games in Charlotte last season after the Hornets won in Boston early in the season.

Tap-ins

▪  Hornets center Cody Zeller’s brother, Tyler, plays for the Celtics. Cody missed the two preseason exhibitions against the Celtics due to a knee bruise.

▪  Injuries to Kelly Olynyk (right shoulder) and Marcus Smart (left ankle sprain) have weakened the Celtics’ bench.

Did you know?

Last season, ex-Atlanta Hawk Horford was one of just five NBA players to compile at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 blocks.

Rick Bonnell

