Slow start? Not on this night for the Charlotte Hornets

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy Pause

1:05 Tim Kaine campaigns in Charlotte

2:49 Trump on Clinton: 'She’s being protected by a totally rigged system'

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:21 Inside Trump's security buffer at Raleigh rally

5:14 Trump in Raleigh: 'Do not let this opportunity slip away'