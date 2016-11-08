Hornets Gameday: versus Utah Jazz

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Jazz
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
24.4
3.0
G G. Hill
20.4
2.9
G N. Batum
14.2
6.4
G R. Hood
17.6
4.9
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9
9.2
F G. Hayward
28
5
F M. Williams
9.2
7.2
F D. Favors
8.8
6.2
C C. Zeller
11
4.4
C R. Gobert
9.9
10.9
Matchup to Watch
Gordon Hayward vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Hayward signed an offer sheet, intending to become a Hornet in 2014, before the Jazz matched. Kidd-Gilchrist is questionable Wednesday after suffering a sore lower back in Monday’s win against the Indiana Pacers.
Observations
▪ It looks like the Jazz made a good trade in acquiring point guard George Hill from the Indiana Pacers. Hill was just named Western Conference Player of the Week.
▪ Jazz coach (and former Duke point guard) Quin Snyder is considered one of the top pick-and-roll strategists in the NBA.
Tap-ins
▪ Former Charlotte Bobcat Boris Diaw was traded from San Antonio to the Jazz in the offseason. He missed the past five games with a right leg contusion.
▪ Jazz center Rudy Gobert is emerging as one of the top defensive players in the league.
Did you know?
Jazz guard Joe Johnson is ninth in NBA history in career 3-pointers made with 1,845 in 18 seasons.
Rick Bonnell
Comments