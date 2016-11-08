Charlotte Hornets

November 8, 2016 1:39 PM

Hornets Gameday: versus Utah Jazz

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Jazz

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

24.4

3.0

G G. Hill

20.4

2.9

G N. Batum

14.2

6.4

G R. Hood

17.6

4.9

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9

9.2

F G. Hayward

28

5

F M. Williams

9.2

7.2

F D. Favors

8.8

6.2

C C. Zeller

11

4.4

C R. Gobert

9.9

10.9

Matchup to Watch

Gordon Hayward vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Hayward signed an offer sheet, intending to become a Hornet in 2014, before the Jazz matched. Kidd-Gilchrist is questionable Wednesday after suffering a sore lower back in Monday’s win against the Indiana Pacers.

Observations

▪  It looks like the Jazz made a good trade in acquiring point guard George Hill from the Indiana Pacers. Hill was just named Western Conference Player of the Week.

▪  Jazz coach (and former Duke point guard) Quin Snyder is considered one of the top pick-and-roll strategists in the NBA.

Tap-ins

▪  Former Charlotte Bobcat Boris Diaw was traded from San Antonio to the Jazz in the offseason. He missed the past five games with a right leg contusion.

▪  Jazz center Rudy Gobert is emerging as one of the top defensive players in the league.

Did you know?

Jazz guard Joe Johnson is ninth in NBA history in career 3-pointers made with 1,845 in 18 seasons.

Rick Bonnell

