November 18, 2016 6:24 PM

Hornets Gameday: at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m., Smoothie King Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Pelicans

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

25.8

3.8

G T. Frazier

11.4

3.5

G N. Batum

13.8

6.4

G E. Moore

12.5

1.6

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.6

8

G D. Cunningham

5.6

3.2

F M. Williams

10.9

6.8

G A. Davis

30.5

11.2

C C. Zeller

10.6

5

C O. Aski

3.5

6.4

Matchup to Watch

Anthony Davis versus Marvin Wiliams: Davis is posting MVP-type statistics this season, despite his team’s overall struggles. He’s already had a 50-point game and is averaging nearly three blocks per game.

Observations

▪  Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday was expected to play his first game this season Friday. He took a leave of absence to care for his then-pregnant wife, who has since had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.

▪  The Pelicans are second in the NBA in shots blocked at 6.3 per game.

Tap-ins

▪  The Pelicans finally won this season, topping the Boston Celtics in New Orleans. They overcame a 37-point game by Isaiah Thomas that night.

▪  The Pelicans waived former Hornet Lance Stephenson after he suffered a groin injury requiring surgery.

Did you know?

Davis averages 11.5 free throws attempted this season, second in the NBA.

Rick Bonnell

