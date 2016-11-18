Hornets Gameday: at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m., Smoothie King Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Pelicans
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
25.8
3.8
G T. Frazier
11.4
3.5
G N. Batum
13.8
6.4
G E. Moore
12.5
1.6
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.6
8
G D. Cunningham
5.6
3.2
F M. Williams
10.9
6.8
G A. Davis
30.5
11.2
C C. Zeller
10.6
5
C O. Aski
3.5
6.4
Matchup to Watch
Anthony Davis versus Marvin Wiliams: Davis is posting MVP-type statistics this season, despite his team’s overall struggles. He’s already had a 50-point game and is averaging nearly three blocks per game.
Observations
▪ Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday was expected to play his first game this season Friday. He took a leave of absence to care for his then-pregnant wife, who has since had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.
▪ The Pelicans are second in the NBA in shots blocked at 6.3 per game.
Tap-ins
▪ The Pelicans finally won this season, topping the Boston Celtics in New Orleans. They overcame a 37-point game by Isaiah Thomas that night.
▪ The Pelicans waived former Hornet Lance Stephenson after he suffered a groin injury requiring surgery.
Did you know?
Davis averages 11.5 free throws attempted this season, second in the NBA.
Rick Bonnell
Comments