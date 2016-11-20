Hornets Gameday: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Grizzlies
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
25.8
3.8
G. M. Conley
19.8
3.2
G N. Batum
13.8
6.4
G J. Ennis
9.5
5.5
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.6
8
F C. Parsons
6.8
3.2
F M. Williams
10.9
6.8
F J. Green
7.8
6
C TBD
C. M. Gasol
19.3
6
Matchup to Watch
Marc Gasol vs. Cody Zeller or Roy Hibbert: Gasol has added a perimeter element to his game over the off-season, which makes his post-ups and screen-and-rolls all the more effective.
Observations
▪ Cody Zeller was scheduled for an MRI on his injured shoulder Sunday. The Hornets listed him as questionable for this game.
▪ The Hornets brought back Aaron Harrison and Christian Wood from Development League assignments Sunday.
Tap-ins
▪ The Grizzlies made a significant free-agent signing over the summer, adding small forward Chandler Parsons.
.▪ Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley and Boston Celtics center Al Horford are the NBA’s second-highest paid players this seaosn at about $26.5 million. LeBron James is highest-paid at $30.9 million.
Did you know?
Gasol made 16 3-pointers in the Grizzlies’ first 10 games. He made 12 total 3s in his first eight NBA seasons.
Rick Bonnell
Comments