Hornets Gameday: versus the Dallas Mavericks

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Mavericks
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
24.3
4.2
G D. Williams
11
1.9
G N. Batum
13.8
6.4
G W. Matthews
13.7
3.2
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.3
7.4
F H. Barnes
20.8
5.8
F F. Kaminsky
12.1
4.7
F D. Finney-Smith 4
1.9
C C. Zeller
11.3
5.5
C A. Bogut
3.8
10.5
Matchup to Watch
Harrison Barnes vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Barnes left the Golden State Warriors for a huge contract with the Mavericks. Kidd-Gilchrist is one of the best defensive small forwards in the NBA.
Observations
▪ Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has struggled much of this early season with a right Achilles strain. He came back for two games, then sat more as a result of the injury.
▪ The two-game Hornets-Mavericks series concludes Monday with a rematch in Dallas.
Tap-ins
▪ The Golden State Warriors traded center Andrew Bogut to the Mavericks in a salary dump to facilitate signing Kevin Durant.
▪ Charlottean Seth Curry got a start for the Mavericks versus the Los Angeles Clippers Nov. 23. That was the 11th different starting lineup for the Mavericks.
Did you know?
Curry, son of Hornets broadcaster Dell, is one of four undrafted players who have started for the Mavericks this season.
Rick Bonnell
