Charlotte Hornets

November 30, 2016 5:18 PM

Hornets Gameday: versus the Dallas Mavericks

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Mavericks

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

24.3

4.2

G D. Williams

11

1.9

G N. Batum

13.8

6.4

G W. Matthews

13.7

3.2

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.3

7.4

F H. Barnes

20.8

5.8

F F. Kaminsky

12.1

4.7

F D. Finney-Smith 4

1.9

C C. Zeller

11.3

5.5

C A. Bogut

3.8

10.5

Matchup to Watch

Harrison Barnes vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Barnes left the Golden State Warriors for a huge contract with the Mavericks. Kidd-Gilchrist is one of the best defensive small forwards in the NBA.

Observations

▪  Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has struggled much of this early season with a right Achilles strain. He came back for two games, then sat more as a result of the injury.

▪  The two-game Hornets-Mavericks series concludes Monday with a rematch in Dallas.

Tap-ins

▪  The Golden State Warriors traded center Andrew Bogut to the Mavericks in a salary dump to facilitate signing Kevin Durant.

▪  Charlottean Seth Curry got a start for the Mavericks versus the Los Angeles Clippers Nov. 23. That was the 11th different starting lineup for the Mavericks.

Did you know?

Curry, son of Hornets broadcaster Dell, is one of four undrafted players who have started for the Mavericks this season.

Rick Bonnell

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Comments

Videos

Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense

View more video

Sports Videos