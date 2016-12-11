Hornets Gameday: at the Indiana Pacers

7 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Pacers
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23.3
3.7
G J. Teague
15.1
3.8
G N. Batum
13.4
7.7
G M. Ellis
9.7
3.4
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.4
6.9
F P. George
20.8
7.4
F M. Williams
9.8
5.9
F T. Young
11.4
6
C C. Zeller
10.7
6
C M. Turner
14.8
7.2
Matchup to Watch
Paul George vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: George is coming off a spectacular game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 37 points, made 13 of 27 shots overall and made five 3-pointers.
Observations
▪ Former Hornets center Al Jefferson signed with the Pacers over the summer. He’s finding his shots as an Indiana reserve, having reached double-figure scoring in three of his last five games.
▪ The Hornets have won four in a row over the Pacers, inclduing two at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Tap-ins
▪ Former Wake Forest point guard Jeff Teague moved to Indianapolis in an off-season trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
▪ One of the Pacers’ challenges this season is coordinating three starters — George, Teague and Monte Ellis — who all need the ball a lot to be effective.
Did you know?
Hornets point guard Kemba Walker suffered a knee contusion in Saturday’s road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He said post-game he’ll play versus the Pacers. Walker is one of three Hornets (along with Ramon Sessions and Marco Belinelli) to play in all 24 Hornets games this season.
Rick Bonnell
