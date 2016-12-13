Hornets Gameday: at Washington Wizards

7 p.m., Verizon Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Wizards
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23.3
3.7
G J. Wall
23.9
4.4
G N. Batum
13.4
7.7
G B. Beal
21.9
2.0
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.4
6.9
F O. Porter
13.7
7.3
F M. Williams
9.8
5.9
F M. Morris
12.9
5.7
C C. Zeller
10.7
6
C M. Gortat
10.8
11.8
Matchup to Watch
John Wall vs. Kemba Walker: This road trip is full of elite Eastern Conference point guards: first Kyrie Irving last Saturday, then Wall and Isiah Thomas in Boston Friday.
Observations
▪ The Wizards are one of the NBA’s top offensive-rebounding teams, averaging about 15 second-chance points per game.
▪ The Wizards’ bench hasn’t been very good this season. Wednesday night is a big opportunity for the Hornets’ second unit. Hornets backup point guard Ramon Sessions played two seasons in Washington, mostly as a reserrve.
Tap-ins
▪ Like the Hornets, the Wizards havn’t had a big homecourt advantage this season, going 7-6 at Verizon Center.
▪ The Hornets and Wizards split four games last season, with each team winning two at home.
Did you know?
Wall had a career-best 52-point game this season, outscoring all five Orlando Magic starters combined.
Rick Bonnell
