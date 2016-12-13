Charlotte Hornets

December 13, 2016 5:01 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Washington Wizards

7 p.m., Verizon Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Wizards

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23.3

3.7

G J. Wall

23.9

4.4

G N. Batum

13.4

7.7

G B. Beal

21.9

2.0

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.4

6.9

F O. Porter

13.7

7.3

F M. Williams

9.8

5.9

F M. Morris

12.9

5.7

C C. Zeller

10.7

6

C M. Gortat

10.8

11.8

Matchup to Watch

John Wall vs. Kemba Walker: This road trip is full of elite Eastern Conference point guards: first Kyrie Irving last Saturday, then Wall and Isiah Thomas in Boston Friday.

Observations

▪  The Wizards are one of the NBA’s top offensive-rebounding teams, averaging about 15 second-chance points per game.

▪  The Wizards’ bench hasn’t been very good this season. Wednesday night is a big opportunity for the Hornets’ second unit. Hornets backup point guard Ramon Sessions played two seasons in Washington, mostly as a reserrve.

Tap-ins

▪  Like the Hornets, the Wizards havn’t had a big homecourt advantage this season, going 7-6 at Verizon Center.

▪  The Hornets and Wizards split four games last season, with each team winning two at home.

Did you know?

Wall had a career-best 52-point game this season, outscoring all five Orlando Magic starters combined.

Rick Bonnell

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Comments

Videos

Hornets' Kemba Walker on injury

View more video

Sports Videos