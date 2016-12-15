Hornets Gameday: at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m., TD Garden
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Celtics
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G R.. Sessions
6
1.3
G M. Smart
10
4.1
G N. Batum
13.4
7.8
G A. Bradley
17.9
7.5
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.3
7
F J. Crowder
13.2
4.9
F M. Williams
9.9
5.7
F A. Johnson
6.3
4.1
C C. Zeller
10.6
6.1
C A. Horford
15.6
6.3
Matchup to Watch
Al Horford vs. Cody Zeller or Marvin Williams: Horford’s shooting range makes him an atypical NBA center, so power forward Marvin Williams might be better suited to guarding him than center Zeller.
Observations
▪ Hornets leading scorer Kemba Walker will miss this game with an excused absence to tend to a personal matter.
▪ Each averaging more than seven boards per game, Charlotte’s Nic Batum and Boston’s Avery Bradley are elite as far as guards rebounding this season.
Tap-ins
▪ Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas has missed the last four games with a groin strain. He is recovering and might play versus the Hornets.
▪ This is the first game of a challenging back-to-back. The Hornets complete this five-game road trip at Atlanta Saturday night.
Did you know?
Tyler and Cody Zeller continue a tradition of brothers simultaneously playing in the NBA. Among others currently in the league: The Morrises, the Plumlees and the Lopezes.
Rick Bonnell
