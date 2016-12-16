Hornets Gameday: at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m., Philips Arena
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Hawks
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.6
3.7
G D. Schroder
16.5
3
G N. Batum
13.6
7.6
G T. Hardaway Jr
11.4
1.8
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.4
6.8
F T. Sefolosha
7.8
4.7
F M. Williams
9.7
5.7
F P. Millsap
17
8.3
C C. Zeller
11.1
5.9
C D. Howard
13.8
12.5
Matchup to Watch
Dwight Howard vs. Cody Zeller: Howard came home to Atlanta in free-agency over the summer. Zeller has established himself as an NBA starter.
Observations
▪ Hornets point guard Kemba Walker missed Friday’s road game in Boston to attend to a personal matter. He’s expected to get to Atlanta in time to play Saturday.
▪ This is a tough back-to-back set for both teams; the Hawks played in Toronto against the Raptors Friday.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hawks have been in a slide of late; entering the Raptors game they had lost eight of 10 to fall below .500.
▪ Playing in Atlanta has been a big problem for the Bobcats/Hornets – they have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at Philips Arena.
Did you know?
The Hawks’ recent struggles have taken many forms. They scored 68 against the Utah Jazz and allowed 131 to the Orlando Magic.
Rick Bonnell
