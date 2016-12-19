Hornets Gameday: versus Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Lakers
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.4
3.8
G B. Ingram
7.7
4
G N. Batum
13.7
7.5
G N. Young
14.1
2.4
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
6.6
F L. Deng
7.9
5.4
F M. Williams
10.2
5.7
F J. Randle
13
8.7
C C. Zeller
10.8
6.3
C T. Mozgov
8.1
5
Matchup to Watch
Julius Randle vs. Marvin Willilams: Randle has a couple of triple-doubles on his NBA resume. Williams has been the Hornets’ top defender this season.
Observations
▪ Lakers rookie and former Duke star Brandon Ingram had a near-triple double versus the Cavaliers, with 10 rebounds, nine points and nine assists.
▪ Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell sat out the road loss to the Cavaliers. He’s had knee soreness that has cost him 13 games this season. The Lakers list him as probable to play versus the Hornets.
Tap-ins
▪ The Lakers are on a 12-day, seven-game road trip that ends Dec. 23.
▪ Sixth-man Lou Williams leads the Lakers in scoring at 18.9 points per game.
Did you know?
Sunday and Monday were the Hornets’ first consecutive days without games since mid-November.
Rick Bonnell
