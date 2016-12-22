Charlotte Hornets

December 22, 2016 2:50 PM

Hornets Gameday: versus Chicago Bulls

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Bulls

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.6

3.9

G R. Rondo

7.9

6.5

G N. Batum

14

7.4

G D. Wade

19.3

4.2

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

6.8

F J. Butler

24.4

6.7

F M. Williams

10.4

5.7

F T. Gibson

12.4

7.4

C C. Zeller

10.8

6.2

C R. Lopez

9.6

7.5

Matchup to Watch

Jimmy Butler vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Butler has evolved from an elite defender to an elite overall player. Kidd-Gilchrist is the player the Hornets count on to contain wing scorers.

Observations

▪  Hornets Kemba Walker and Nic Batum each reached 20 points and 10 assists in Wednesday’s home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

▪  After a brutal stretch of 18 games in 32 days, the Hornets have two games – both at home – in eight days.

Tap-ins

▪  The Hornets’ Batum and the Bulls’ Rajon Rondo are two of the best rebounding guards in the league.

▪  Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams is out with a wrist sprain

Did you know?

Butler has already had 23 games scoring 20 or more points.

Rick Bonnell

