Hornets Gameday: at Orlando Magic

7 p.m., Amway Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Magic
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.6
4
G D. Augustin
8.8
1.5
G N. Batum
14.2
7.6
G E. Fournier
17.8
3
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
6.8
F A. Gordon
10.3
4.3
F M. Williams
10.3
5.5
F S. Ibaka
6.3
8.3
C C. Zeller
10.9
6.3
C B. Biyombo
6.3
8.3
Matchup to Watch
Kemba Walker vs. D.J. Augustin: Augustin has played some of his best games against the Hornets (then-Bobcats), who drafted him ninth overall in 2008.
Observations
▪ The Hornets have dominated the Magic of late, winning six of the past seven games overall and six of past eight in Orlando.
▪ In the only previous meeting this season, the Hornets beat the Magic by 21 in Charlotte. The Hornets outrebounded the Magic 59-40 and held the Magic to 37.4 percent shooting from the field.
Tap-ins
▪ The Magic is coming off a home win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shooting guard Evan Fournier sat out a second consecutive game with a heel injury.
▪ Despite an overall losing record, the Magic is 4-3 this season against other teams in the Southeast Division.
Did you know?
The Bobcats drafted Augustin at the strong urging of then-coach Larry Brown, passing on center Brook Lopez, who became an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets.
Rick Bonnell
