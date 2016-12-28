Hornets Gameday: versus the Miami Heat

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Heat
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.3
3.9
G R. McGruder
6
3.7
G N. Batum
14.6
7.5
G T. Richardson
13.4
4.4
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9
6.9
F J. Winslow
11.8
5.1
F M. Williams
10.3
5.4
F D. Williams
6.6
2.
C C. Zeller
11
6.4
C H. Whiteside
18
14.7
Matchup to Watch
Hassan Whiteside vs. Cody Zeller/Roy Hibbert: Gastonia native Whiteside was a big factor in the Heat holding off the Hornets in seven games in the first round of the playoffs last season. His impact as a rim-protector constantly threw off the Hornets’ ability to score inside and get to the foul line.
Observations
▪ The Heat’s season has been hijacked by constant injuries. Most recently, former Charlotte Bobcats forward Josh McRoberts was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot, and point guard Goran Dragic missed Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City with back spasms.
▪ Former Duke forward Justise Winslow had one of his best games as a pro recently against the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
Tap-ins
▪ The Heat has failed to reach 90 points in five games this season. Miami lost all five of those games.
▪ The Heat is 5-13 this season against Eastern Conference teams, and 2-6 in road games against the East. The Hornets won in Miami early this season.
Did you know?
Whiteside finished with 10 or more rebounds in eight of the Heat’s first 13 games this season. That’s the best individual start for a rebounder in Heat history.
Rick Bonnell
Comments