Hornets Gameday: versus Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Cavaliers
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.3
4
G K. Irving
23.9
3.6
G N. Batum
14.8
7.7
G D. Liggins
3
1.7
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9
6.9
F L. James
25.4
7.9
F M. Williams
10.3
5.3
F K. Love
22
10.9
C C. Zeller
10.9
6.3
C T. Thompson
7.1
10.1
Matchup to Watch
LeBron James vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist/Nic Batum: James had one of his best games of this season last time against the Hornets, totaling 44 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. They must contain him better to have a chance in this game.
Observations
▪ The Cavaliers, leading the Eastern Conference with a 24-7 record, have won the first two of four games with the Hornets this season, so they can clinch the series with a victory New Year’s Eve.
▪ The Hornets are on a season-best, five-game home winning streak. That’s the most consecutive home victories since an eight-game streak last February and March.
Tap-ins
▪ The Cavaliers are playing without shooting guard J.R. Smith, who’s recovering from a thumb fracture.
▪ The Hornets list Marco Belinelli as doubtful to play. He’s missed the past three games with an ankle sprain.
Did you know?
The Hornets are a combined 0-5 this season against Eastern Conference powers Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.
Rick Bonnell
