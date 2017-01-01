Hornets Gameday: at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m., United Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Bulls
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.7
4
G M. Carter-Williams
4.7
4.1
G N. Batum
14.7
7.6
G D. Wade
19.2
4.1
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
6.9
F J. Butler
24.5
6.6
F M. Williams
10.3
5.3
F T. Gibson
12.1
6.9
C C. Zeller
10.7
6.2
C R. Lopez
9.3
7.3
Matchup to Watch
Jimmy Botler vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Butler is one of the NBA’s great two-way players. This is a challenging defensive matchup at the wings for the Hornets, in that shooting guard Dwyane Wade has always had big games against Charlotte.
Observations
▪ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg benched veteran point guard Rajon Rondo for the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Rondo had started the previous 610 games he played. He shot poorly in the five games preceding that benching: 9-of-33 from the field, totaling 20 points in that span. According to Rondo, Hoiberg told him he’s been “looking slow.”
▪ The Bulls have been in a severe slump, losing nine of their past 11 games.
Tap-ins
▪ The Bulls are the top offensive-rebounding team in the NBA, retrieving 13.7 of their misses per game. That translates to 16.3 second-chance points per game.
▪ The Hornets won the only previous meeting with the Bulls this season, 103-91, in Charlotte. The Bulls shot 39.6 percent in that game.
Did you know?
The Bulls have a streak of 281 home sellouts at the United Center. They have led the NBA in home attendance each of the past seven seasons.
Rick Bonnell
