Gallery: Charlotte Hornets 123, Oklahoma City Thunder 112

Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, center, glides under the outstretched arm of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, left, for a basket during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Thunder 123-112.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, right, drives to the basket for a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, right, hugs guard Kemba Walker, left, prior to the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. Zeller is in the NBA's concussion protocol program.
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, left, fights to get a shot off as Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, right, applies defensive pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, right, tries to gain control of a loose ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis, left, looks on during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, center, chases after a loose ball between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis, left and center Steven Adams, right, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, left, talks with official Sean Corbin, right, during first half action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, left, releases a jumper as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson, right, applies defensive pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, right, releases a jumper over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, throws down a two-handed dunk as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson, left, applies pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky lays the ball in against the Oklahoma City Thunder during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, right, releases a three-point shot over Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets mascot Super Hugo dunks during a timeout in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Ramon Sessions, left, drives to the basket for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, right, attempts to catch up on the play at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, left, talks with official Sean Corbin, right, during action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, center/right, releases a running one-handed shot over Oklahoma City Thunder defenders Russell Westbrook, left, center Enes Kanter, center and forward Jerami Grant, right, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, left, drives to the basket behind Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, right, for a basket during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Thunder 123-112.
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, right, attempts to steal the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Thunder 123-112.
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, left, blocks a shot attempt by Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. Hornets teammate forward Marvin Williams, right, assists on the play. The Hornets defeated the Thunder 123-112.
Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert, left and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, force Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, center, to pass to center Steven Adams, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Thunder 123-112.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, center, fights to maintain control of the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder defenders center Steven Adams, left and guard Victor Oladipo, right, apply defensive pressure during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Thunder 123-112.
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, center, talks with guard Kemba Walker, left and guard/forward Marco Belinelli, right, during late fourth quarter action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Thunder 123-112.
