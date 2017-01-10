Hornets Gameday: at Houston Rockets

8 p.m., Toyota Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Rockets
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23.1
4.2
J. Harden
27.9
8.2
G J. Lamb
9.1
4.7
P Beverley
9.5
6.5
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.2
7.1
T. Ariza
12.4
5.2
F M. Williams
10.5
5.3
R. Anderson
14.2
5.3
C C. Zellere
10.7
6.3
M. Harrell
8.9
3.8
Matchup to Watch
James Harden vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: The Hornets had success using Kidd-Gilchrist to defend oversized point guard Russell Westbrook recently. The matchup with Harden might call for similar strategy by the Hornets.
Observations
▪ The Hornets broke an 11-game losing streak to the Rockets by winning a home game last March. The Rockets have won 11 consecutive home games in this series, and Charlotte hasn’t won consecutive games against the Rockets since 2006.
▪ The Rockets set an NBA record this season with 27 consecutive games making 10 or more 3-pointers.
Tap-ins
▪ Rockets sixth man Eric Gordon leads the NBA in 3-pointers made at 145 for the season.
▪ The Hornets got back center Cody Zeller from the NBA’s concussion protocol Saturday versus the Spurs. However, Zeller missed Monday’s practice in Houston with an illness, and is listed as questionable to play against the Rockets.
Did you know?
Against the New York Knicks on New Year’s Eve, Harden became the first player in a single NBA game to reach 50 points (53), 15 rebounds (16) and 15 assists (17)
Rick Bonnell
Comments