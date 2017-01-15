Hornets Gameday: at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m., TD Garden
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Celtics
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.9
4.2
G I. Thomas
28.2
2.7
G N. Batum
15.2
7.3
G M. Smart
10.1
3.8
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9
7.2
F J. Crowder
12.8
4.8
F M. Williams
10.6
5.3
F J. Mickey
2.6
1.9
C C. Zeller
10.8
6.4
C A. Horford
15.3
6.9
Matchup to Watch
Isaiah Thomas vs. Kemba Walker: These are two of the most creative pick-and-roll scorers in the NBA. Thomas is coming off a game-winning shot in Atlanta to beat the Hawks.
Observations
▪ The Celtics are 2-0 this season versus the Hornets. A Boston victory Monday night would clinch the season series and a potential tiebreaker.
▪ The Hornets have given up 42 fast-break points in their last two games, losses in Houston and Philadelphia.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets will again play without guard-forward Jeremy Lamb, who has an inflamed metatarsal. In Lamb’s absence Friday, coach Steve Clifford moved rookie Treveon Graham into the rotation.
▪ Celtics guard Avery Bradley has been out with a strained right hamstring. The Celtics list him as questionable against the Hornets.
Did you know?
Thomas has three fourth quarters scoring 20 or more points this season. No other NBA player has more than one.
Rick Bonnell
