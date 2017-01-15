Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Gameday: at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m., TD Garden

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Celtics

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.9

4.2

G I. Thomas

28.2

2.7

G N. Batum

15.2

7.3

G M. Smart

10.1

3.8

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9

7.2

F J. Crowder

12.8

4.8

F M. Williams

10.6

5.3

F J. Mickey

2.6

1.9

C C. Zeller

10.8

6.4

C A. Horford

15.3

6.9

Matchup to Watch

Isaiah Thomas vs. Kemba Walker: These are two of the most creative pick-and-roll scorers in the NBA. Thomas is coming off a game-winning shot in Atlanta to beat the Hawks.

Observations

▪  The Celtics are 2-0 this season versus the Hornets. A Boston victory Monday night would clinch the season series and a potential tiebreaker.

▪  The Hornets have given up 42 fast-break points in their last two games, losses in Houston and Philadelphia.

Tap-ins

▪  The Hornets will again play without guard-forward Jeremy Lamb, who has an inflamed metatarsal. In Lamb’s absence Friday, coach Steve Clifford moved rookie Treveon Graham into the rotation.

▪  Celtics guard Avery Bradley has been out with a strained right hamstring. The Celtics list him as questionable against the Hornets.

Did you know?

Thomas has three fourth quarters scoring 20 or more points this season. No other NBA player has more than one.

Rick Bonnell

