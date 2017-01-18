Gallery: Charlotte Hornets 107, Portland Trail Blazers 85

Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, right, stretches out in an attempt to gain control of a loose ball with Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Trail Blazers 107-85.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, center, releases a jumper around Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller misses a dunk off the front of the rim as Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee applies defensive pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, right, fights to get a shot off as Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless, left, applies defensive pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, right, looks at center Cody Zeller in disbelief for his play during early action against Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli, center/front, has his shot blocked by Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, center, gets a face full of ball as he tries to regain control as Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh, left and guard/forward Evan Turner, right, look on during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Ramon Sessions, left, drives to the basket looking to pass off to center Roy Hibbert, right, as Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard, center, applies pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Ramon Sessions, left, drives to the basket looking to pass off to center Roy Hibbert, right, as Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard, center, applies pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert, left, fights to get a shot off as Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh, right, goes for a block during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, center, maintains control of the ball from his knees after gaining possession against the Portland Trail Blazers during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert, right, smiles as he is congratulated by his teammates on his play against the Portland Trail Blazers during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Trail Blazers 107-85.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky questions an officials call during second half action against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Trail Blazers 107-85.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert, right, smiles as his teammates congratulate him on his play during second half action against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Trail Blazers 107-85.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, left, congratulates guard Kemba Walker, right, following a play during second half action against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Trail Blazers 107-85.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan sits on the team bench during action against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Trail Blazers 107-85.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com