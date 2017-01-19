Charlotte Hornets

January 19, 2017 4:09 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Toronto Raptors

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Raptors

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

K. Walker

23

4.2

K. Lowry

22.2

4.9

N. Batum

15

7.4

D. DeRozan

28.2

5.4

M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

7.2

D. Carroll

10.1

3.6

M. Williams

10.8

5.3

P. Siakam

4.6

3.5

C. Zeller

10.5

6.5

J. Valanciunas

12

10.1

Matchup to Watch

DeMar DeRozan vs. Nic Batum/Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: DeRozan is fourth in the NBA in scoring this season at 28.2 points per game, but he bucks the trend of shooting guards as 3-point shooters. More a mid-range shooter and driver, DeRozan averages one 3-pointer for every three games played.

Observations

▪  Injuries have hurt the Raptors at power forward. Patrick Patterson has missed four straight games with a sore knee and Lucas Nogueira sat out Wednesday’s game at Philadelphia with concussion symptoms. Jared Sullinger played his first game this season, against the 76ers, following knee surgery.

▪  Raptors reserve point guard Cory Joseph started against the Nets and scored a career-high 33 points Tuesday. The Raptors rested Kyle Lowry.

Tap-ins

▪  Hornets guard-forward Jeremy Lamb is listed as out with an inflamed metatarsal. This is his fourth game missed with this injury.

▪  DeRozan has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week three times this season.

Did you know?

Can the Hornets break the losing streak against the East’s Big Three teams? The Cavaliers, Raptors and Celtics are a combined 7-0 against the Hornets this season.

Rick Bonnell

