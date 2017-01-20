Hornets Gameday: versus Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Nets
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23
4.2
G S. Dinwiddie
5.2
2.5
G N. Batum
15
7.4
G J. Harris
8.8
3.1
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
7.3
F B. Bogdonovic
14.1
3.3
F M. Williams
10.9
5.2
F T. Booker
10.1
8.9
C C. Zeller
10.9
6.4
C B. Lopez
20.1
5
Matchup to Watch
Brook Lopez vs. Cody Zeller/Roy Hibbert: On a rebuilding team hurting for talent, Lopez is still a terrific scorer at the center position. Is this the season the Nets seriously consider moving him at the trade deadline?
Observations
▪ Entering Friday’s road game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Nets were on an 11-game losing streak. Their last victory was over the Hornets Dec. 26.
▪ The Nets are first in place in the NBA, averaging 104.3 possessions per game.
Tap-ins
▪ Former Hornets point guard Jeremy Lin has been out for the Nets with a hamstring strain.
▪ The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points, averaging 42.7 per game.
Did you know?
The Nets are fifth in the NBA in 3-pointers made at 11.2 per game. The Hornets allow 10.9 made 3s per game.
