Hornets Gameday: vs. Washington Wizards

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Wizards
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23
3.5
G J. Wall
23.1
4.5
G N. Batum
15
7.3
G B. Beal
21.8
2.8
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.5
F O. Porter
14.5
6.4
F M. Williams
10.7
5.4
F M. Morris
13.5
6.4
C C. Zeller
10.8
6.5
C M. Gortat
11.3
11.6
Matchup to Watch
John Wall vs. Kemba Walker: The Eastern Conference is full of elite point guards. Wall is in that special class. So is Walker
Observations
▪ After a slow start, the Wizards have been on a roll of late, winning seven of their last nine games.
▪ The Hornets are 15-1 (and 10-0 at home) when holding an opponent below 100 points this season.
Tap-ins
▪ The Wizards beat the Hornets in the only previous meeting this season, 109-106 in Washington.
▪ Hornets reserve power forward Frank Kaminsky is 13-of-25 from the field in his last three games.
Did you know?
John Wall and Marcin Gortat have combined for 49 double-doubles this season, most among NBA teammates.
Rick Bonnell
