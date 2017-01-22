Charlotte Hornets

January 22, 2017 5:16 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Washington Wizards

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Wizards

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23

3.5

G J. Wall

23.1

4.5

G N. Batum

15

7.3

G B. Beal

21.8

2.8

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.5

F O. Porter

14.5

6.4

F M. Williams

10.7

5.4

F M. Morris

13.5

6.4

C C. Zeller

10.8

6.5

C M. Gortat

11.3

11.6

Matchup to Watch

John Wall vs. Kemba Walker: The Eastern Conference is full of elite point guards. Wall is in that special class. So is Walker

Observations

▪  After a slow start, the Wizards have been on a roll of late, winning seven of their last nine games.

▪  The Hornets are 15-1 (and 10-0 at home) when holding an opponent below 100 points this season.

Tap-ins

▪  The Wizards beat the Hornets in the only previous meeting this season, 109-106 in Washington.

▪  Hornets reserve power forward Frank Kaminsky is 13-of-25 from the field in his last three games.

Did you know?

John Wall and Marcin Gortat have combined for 49 double-doubles this season, most among NBA teammates.

