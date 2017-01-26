Montell Jordan to sing for Hornets fans in February

R&B singer Montell Jordan will perform the national anthem then do a short set at halftime of the Charlotte Hornets’ Feb. 9 home game against the Houston Rockets – and if the mere mention of his name didn’t instantly put a song in the heads of those of you who were aware of popular music in the ’90s, here’s a little help:
That, of course, was an inescapable monster hit that spent seven consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and ranked as the No. 10 song of 1995 and the No. 29 song of the 1990s by Billboard.
Though the lyrics include the line “It’s Friday night, and I feel alright,” Jordan’s appearance will take place on a Thursday; in fact, he’s headlining the last of the Hornets’ “Throwback Thursday” theme nights of the 2016-17 campaign.
Tickets for the Feb. 9 game (and all remaining regular-season home contests) are available at the Spectrum Center box office, at hornets.com and ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.
According to our records, when the 48-year-old Georgia resident takes the mic on Feb. 9 at the Spectrum Center, it will be his first time performing in a major Charlotte venue in almost 19 years – since the WPEG Spring Jam, a show at the old Charlotte Coliseum that also featured Charlie Baltimore, Immature, Smooth, Joe and others.
Oh, and good luck getting that song out of your head...
