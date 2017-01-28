Sacramento Kings edge Charlotte Hornets as DeMarcus Cousins scores 35

1:16 Remembering Josue Javier Diaz Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:35 Catholics gather in support against abortion

0:59 A Plus Garage Doors Puppy Bowl

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

1:55 Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021

0:30 Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

1:15 Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday