Sacramento Kings edge Charlotte Hornets as DeMarcus Cousins scores 35

DeMarcus Cousins hit a layup with 14.3 seconds left, then made one of two free throws in the final second to secure a 109-106 Sacramento Kings victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
The Hornets had a chance for a go-ahead 3-pointer by Frank Kaminsky in the final few seconds, but his shot never reached the rim.
The Hornets fell to 23-25, losing their fourth consecutive game.
Cousins finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds. The Kings improved to 19-28.
The Hornets got 26 points from point guard Kemba Walker, who did not score in the fourth quarter.
Three who mattered
Cousins: When he’s making 3s (he made his first two), not much you can do to guard the man.
Walker: He scored 20 in the third quarter alone, his 34th game this season of 20 or more points.
Nic Batum: A great feed to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist for a layup late in the game.
Observations
▪ Hornets center Cody Zeller missed his third consecutive game with a quad contusion. Coach Steve Clifford said pre-game the hope is Zeller is well enough to practice in Portland Monday, then play against the Trail Blazers Tuesday night.
▪ Hornets forward Marvin Williams has been on a uptick as a scorer lately, averaging 14.7 points in his three games prior to Saturday on 45 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.
▪ The Hornets will fly west Sunday for a challenging three-game trip to Portland, Oakland and Salt Lake City. Golden State has the best record in the Western Conference, and the Jazz has the fifth-best record.
▪ Hornets guard-forward Jeremy Lamb was listed as out Saturday with the inflamed metatarsal that had cost him six games. Lamb had been active last two games, but didn’t play.
▪ Hornets guard-forward Marco Belinelli was matched at times against Kings rookie Malachi Richardson. The Hornets sent Richardson’s draft rights to Sacramento to acquire Belinelli over the summer.
Worth mentioning
▪ Cousins and Spencer Hawes were called for double-technicals for a brush-up under the basket in the second quarter.
▪ Clifford was charged with a technical – his eighth of the season – after Walker tried to draw a charge on Cousins and there was no call.
▪ Walker has drawn 20 charges this season, second most in the NBA behind Philadelphia 76er Ersan Ilyasova (21).
Report card
B OFFENSE: They shot a solid percentage and reached 10 3s made.
C DEFENSE: The Kings had five players score in double-figures.
B COACHING: Clifford did what he could, as far as distributing minutes on a shorthanded frontcourt.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
Comments