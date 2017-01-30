Hornets Gameday: at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m., Moda Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Blazers
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23.3
4.2
G D. Lillard
26.3
4.8
G N. Batum
14.9
7.4
G C. McCollum
23.4
3.5
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.3
7.4
F E Turner
9.4
3.9
F M. Williams
11
5.4
F N. Vonleh
3.4
3.8
C TBD
C M. Plumlee
11.1
7.8
Matchup to Watch
Kemba Walker vs. Damian Lillard: Walker is about to make his first All-Star Game appearance. Lillard has scored 20 or more points in nine career games against the Hornets.
Observations
▪ The Hornets embark on their first West Coast swing of the season in a four-game losing streak. They hope to get back center Cody Zeller, who has been out with a quad contusion.
▪ The Horents beat the Trail Blazers by 22 points Jan. 18 in Charlotte. If the Hornets win in Portland, they would sweep a season series with the Trail Blazers for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
Tap-ins
▪ Former Hornets forward Noah Vonleh is starting for the Trail Blazers. He had a rough game in Charlotte, going 2-of-10 from the field earlier this month. Vonleh and Gerald Henderson were sent to Portland to acquire Nic Batum.
▪ This is the most winnable of the three games on this Hornets trip. The Hornets also play at the Golden State Warriors and at the Utah Jazz, two of the top teams in the Western Conference this season.
Did you know?
The Hornets are 1-9 this season when Zeller doesn’t play.
Rick Bonnell
