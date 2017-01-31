Hornets Gameday: at Golden State Warriors

10:30 p.m., Oracle Arena
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Warriors
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23.3
4.2
G S. Curry
25
4.3
G N. Batum
14.9
7.4
G K Thompson
21.1
3.7
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.3
7.4
F K. Durant
26.3
8.4
F M. Williams
11
5.4
F D. Green
10.4
8.4
TBD
C Z. Pachulia
5.9
6
Matchup to Watch
Kevin Durant vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: As if the Warriors weren’t hard enough to guard last season, they added a former NBA Most Valuable Player when they signed Durant away from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Observations
▪ The Warriors lead the NBA in offensive efficiency (1.137 points per possession) and defensive efficiency (1.01 points allowed per possession). The Hornets are 14th in offensive efficiency (1.051) and ninth in defensive efficiency (1.035)
▪ The Hornets have lost their past five games against the Warriors, who trail the all-time series 26-27.
Tap-ins
▪ Stephen Curry is six 3-pointers made from passing Rashard Lewis for 12th on the NBA’s list for career 3-pointers made. Curry missed Sunday’s game in Portland with flu symptoms.
▪ The Warriors outscore opponents this season by an average of 12.9 points. Next best is San Antonio at 8.9
Did you know?
The Warriors are 21-3 this season at home and 7-0 against Eastern Conference teams.
Rick Bonnell
