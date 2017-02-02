Charlotte Hornets players endorse NBA trend to avoid late-night flights

. Like many NBA players, Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams is a big fan of the charter-flight card game.
Players will climb aboard the airplane after a game and look to unwind. The most social thing to do in that situation, for a flight that can last several hours, is play cards.
Camaraderie replaces sleep. It’s common in the marathon that is an 82-game regular-season schedule, particularly since teams moved from commercial air travel to charter flights.
This is changing, league-wide and for the Hornets, too.
At the advice of sleep experts, Hornets coach Steve Clifford is doing what he can to reduce the number of late-night flights for his team.
The current three-game West Coast trip is a good example: The Hornets left for Portland, Ore., on Sunday for a Tuesday night game against the Trail Blazers. The intent was to add a day to help the players adjust to being three time zones away from Charlotte. Then, the Hornets stayed in the Bay Area Wednesday night, rather than immediately fly to Salt Lake City for Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
And, finally, the Hornets won’t fly back to Charlotte Saturday night after the Jazz game. Instead, they will depart Sunday morning.
“Just less late-night arrivals, less of the 2:30 or 3 a.m. arrivals, where you don’t get sleep. That’s the way most teams are doing it now. Particularly the West Coast teams (because) in the West you have more long trips than on the East Coast,” Clifford said.
“I’m hoping that will make a difference.”
It hasn’t helped the bottom line yet, with the Hornets in a six-game losing streak entering the Jazz game. But the players see the reasoning in this, even an 11-season veteran like Williams, who is used to being up most of the night on in-season flights.
“It’s everything to get a good night’s rest,” Williams said. “Cliff is a big proponent of keeping guys rested. We might not practice as much as some teams to save our bodies” for games.
“There is a huge difference between going to bed at 12 (midnight) and 4 in the morning. There are four or five us who stay up on a plane ride no matter how late it is. You might get into a city at 3 a.m., and then your body doesn’t really shut down until 5 a.m.
“It’s tough when you have to play the next night.”
Williams said he doesn’t struggle to sleep on planes, but he finds cat naps counter-productive. In contrast, staying overnight in a city is a signal to go directly to bed.
“If I go to sleep for an hour and a half, I’ll be up all night” once the plane lands, Williams said. “In this business, rest and recovery are everything.”
Williams is a starter who plays long minutes nearly every game. Brian Roberts, the Hornets’ third-string point guard, plays sporadically. In both cases, they see merit in shaking up the travel schedule, even if that causes them to be away from Charlotte a few more nights each season.
“There is definitely merit in that,” said Roberts, a four-season veteran in his second stint with the Hornets. “As the season moves along and the bodies wear down a little bit, the more important rest and sleep become.
“That’s what people don’t realize - as professional players, the travel that goes with it. If you can avoid walking into hotels at 2 or 3 a.m., at any cost, that’s beneficial to players, for sure.”
