Hornets Gameday: at Utah Jazz

9 p.m., Vivant Smart Home Arena
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Jazz
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.9
4.1
G G. Hill
17.6
3.8
G N. Batum
14.9
7.3
G R. Hood
13.9
3.7
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.4
F G. Hayward
21.6
5.7
F M. Williams
11.1
5.4
F T. Lyles
7.8
3.8
C F. Kaminsky
10.2
4.3
C R. Gobert
12.8
12.5
Matchup to Watch
Gordon Hayward vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Hayward once signed an offer sheet to play for the Hornets, but the Jazz exercised their right to match and retain him.
Observations
▪ The Jazz has an excellent defense; Utah leads the NBA in holding opponents under 90 points this season, with 17 games.
▪ The Hornets have filled out their 15-man roster with two Development League players on 10-day contracts: Center Mike Tobey and guard Ray McCallum.
Tap-ins
▪ Center Cody Zeller, who has missed five games with a quad contusion, could not scrimmage Friday and is not expected to play Saturday. That would move Frank Kaminsky to center as a starter.
▪ Kemba Walker couldn’t practice Friday due to illness. His backup at point guard, Ramon Sessions, has a sore knee.
Did you know?
Jazz center Rudy Gobert assembled a 27-point, 25-rebound game against the Dallas Mavericks. It was the 34th 25-25 game in NBA history.
Rick Bonnell
