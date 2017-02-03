Charlotte Hornets

February 3, 2017 5:46 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Utah Jazz

9 p.m., Vivant Smart Home Arena

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Jazz

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.9

4.1

G G. Hill

17.6

3.8

G N. Batum

14.9

7.3

G R. Hood

13.9

3.7

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.4

F G. Hayward

21.6

5.7

F M. Williams

11.1

5.4

F T. Lyles

7.8

3.8

C F. Kaminsky

10.2

4.3

C R. Gobert

12.8

12.5

Matchup to Watch

Gordon Hayward vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Hayward once signed an offer sheet to play for the Hornets, but the Jazz exercised their right to match and retain him.

Observations

▪  The Jazz has an excellent defense; Utah leads the NBA in holding opponents under 90 points this season, with 17 games.

▪  The Hornets have filled out their 15-man roster with two Development League players on 10-day contracts: Center Mike Tobey and guard Ray McCallum.

Tap-ins

▪  Center Cody Zeller, who has missed five games with a quad contusion, could not scrimmage Friday and is not expected to play Saturday. That would move Frank Kaminsky to center as a starter.

▪  Kemba Walker couldn’t practice Friday due to illness. His backup at point guard, Ramon Sessions, has a sore knee.

Did you know?

Jazz center Rudy Gobert assembled a 27-point, 25-rebound game against the Dallas Mavericks. It was the 34th 25-25 game in NBA history.

Rick Bonnell

Charlotte Hornets

